Juvenile among three held for staging firing incident in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including the complainant, and apprehended one juvenile for staging a firing incident outside an office in Maujpur. The incident was staged in order to falsely implicate a financier from whom the complainant had taken a loan.

On Saturday, a firing incident was reported on Street Number 8 near Sana Public School in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Jafrabad police station reached the scene. The complainant, Mohammad Anish, a resident of Vijay Mohalla and a builder by profession, stated that when he arrived at his office in the afternoon, he found the window glass shattered.

He suspects that the firing was carried out by a man from whom he had borrowed money. At the scene, police recovered an empty cartridge. Police arrested Mursleen (25), a resident of Jafrabad after examining CCTV footage. Mursleen confessed to his role in the incident and revealed that he worked for Anish.

According to the officer, Anish had provided a pistol to Mursleen, who, acting on Anish’s instructions, arranged for another individual to carry out the firing at Anish’s office. The police have recovered the pistol and a live cartridge from Mursleen’s possession. Anish has been arrested, and the shooter — a 16-year-old boy, has also been apprehended.

Anish admitted that he owed a large sum to an acquaintance who was pressuring him for repayment. He staged the firing to falsely implicate his financier and evade payment. Anish was previously found involved in two cases of theft.

22-year-old man held in another firing incident

In another incident, a 22-year-old identified as Harun Saifi man was arrested for firing at a person in Dayalpur area over an old enmity. He was continuously absconded to evade arrest since February.