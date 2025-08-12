Last flame of Old Delhi’s ‘Kalai’ craft

NEW DELHI: The once-familiar hiss of fire and the swirl of smoke filled the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, where kalai walas, with their bicycles laden with tools, roamed the streets.

They polished brass and aluminum utensils, imbuing them with a moonlit glow. Today, the fragrance of molten tin is almost a distant memory—except in one small shop in Matia Mahal, where the scent lingers faintly, mingling with the echoes of a fading tradition.

For nearly 90 years, this humble shop has been home to the last practitioners of kalai, the ancient craft of polishing cookware with a thin layer of tin.

The shop, modestly named Haji Kalai Wale, sits in the heart of Matia Mahal, surrounded by famed eateries like Al Jawahar, Karim’s, and Kallu Nihari, whose aluminum plates are polished here to restore their lost shine.

Over the years, the shop has become a staple for some of Old Delhi’s most treasured culinary establishments, from the kitchens of Parliament to those of former ministers and prominent religious leaders.

The shop, numbered ‘1132,’ is worn and weathered. The peeling yellow walls bear the marks of decades of heat, soot, and the constant presence of fire. The floor is rough stone, darkened by years of use. Amid the utilitarian surroundings, the shop buzzes with an aura of quiet artistry.

Here, Mohammad Faizan, the last kalai wala in his family, sits on a wooden plank, his hands working with precision over a shallow in-floor pit filled with cloudy water that can easily accommodate a degh (cauldron). Around him, utensils in various stages of restoration wait their turn. Some gleam like silver; others still bear the mark of time.