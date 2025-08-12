Students resume AMU boycott demanding rollback of fee hike

NEW DELHI: Defiance deepened at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday as protests over a steep fee hike, an eight-year freeze on students’ union polls, and anger at senior officials entered their fourth day.

Large groups of students refused to return to class, vowing to continue their indefinite sit-in at the iconic Bab-e-Syed gate.

Several opposition MPs have written to AMU vice chancellor Naima Khatoon expressing concern over the police and university crackdown on Friday, when protesters were offering collective Friday prayers at the dharna site.

Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood urged the vice chancellor to order a probe into alleged excesses, including reported police action inside the campus. He demanded an immediate rollback of the enhanced fee structure and said he would raise the matter in Parliament. Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi have also sought a probe.

Salman Khurshid posted on social media: “News from AMU is deeply distressing. Unprecedented fee hike undermines the university’s recognition for high-quality education at affordable cost. Right to protest responded by maltreatment of students, including ladies. Sorry state. Fix it as soon as possible.