Delhi Police seize 112 rolls of banned Chinese manjha in separate incidents

In another incident on Tuesday, police were acting on information regarding the storage and sale of Chinese manjha in Delhi, which is prohibited due to its fatal impact on human life and the environment.

They allegedly discovered that Harsh had stored such manjha at his residence and was selling it to acquaintances. A raid was conducted around 6.30 a.m., during which Harsh was found holding a white plastic bag containing 25 rolls of banned manjha, which were seized, police said.

A case has been registered. Harsh allegedly disclosed that he had procured the manjha from one Raman, who resides in the same locality.

In the third incident, the Crime Branch apprehended Rajiv and seized 60 rolls of banned Chinese manjha.

A police officer said, “We keep telling people that using and selling Chinese manjha is banned in the national capital as it can lead to severe injury and also deaths.”

The Chinese manjha was banned in Delhi in 2017, and the National Green Tribunal also imposed a similar ban on nylon or synthetic threads used for kite flying. These bans were put in place to prevent harm to humans, birds, other animals and the environment.