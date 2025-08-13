Man held for impersonating Delhi Police sub-inspector

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old accountant was arrested from Maurya Enclave for allegedly impersonating as a Delhi Police sub-inspector in order to earn respect in society and monetary gains.

Suspicious behaviour of the accused led police to inquire about him, and they later nabbed him. Fake police identity cards and uniform were recovered from his possession.

Police were patrolling on Wednesday and reached KP Block, Pitampura, where they saw a suspicious individual seated in a car. During the inquiry, he avoided disclosing his identity, arousing further suspicion. When asked to step out of the vehicle, he claimed to be a sub-inspector posted at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, a senior police officer said.

Due to doubts regarding his credentials, he was escorted to the police station for verification. When directed to produce his Delhi Police identity card, he made excuses and provided misleading information when asked for his PIS number.

A search of his vehicle led to the recovery of four fake and forged Delhi Police identity cards bearing his photograph and the name of “Lakhpat Singh, sub-inspector,” a police uniform of SI rank with a corresponding name plate, three additional mobile phones, a toy pistol with holster resembling an official departmental weapon, a beret cap, P-cap, fluorescent jacket, Delhi Police stickers ordered online, multiple badges used by decorated officers, file covers, court summons, eight debit/credit cards, and other related accessories, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Later, he identified himself as Lakhpat Singh Negi, a resident of Rohini Sector-20. All the recovered items, along with the car, were seized from his possession.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is a graduate and previously worked as an accountant, but for the past two years, he has been impersonating an SI of the Delhi Police to earn respect in society and monetary gains.

Further efforts are being made to trace his possible involvement in other cases, the DCP said.