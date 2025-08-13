Now, Delhi cops can depose via video conference

NEW DELHI: LG VK Saxena on Tuesday approved notifying all police stations in the city as “designated place” from where police officers can provide evidence through video conferencing.

This would, apart from cutting short police personnel’s time consumed in court appearances, bring in greater transparency and efficiency in overall police functioning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been emphasising on deposition of police personnel through video conference from police stations.

In a recent review meeting, Shah had directed setting up adequate number of video conferencing facilities to ensure smooth functioning and proper coordination between police and the courts.

However, he clarified that only police personnel/officers and not witnesses must be examined virtually from police stations. Earlier, the video conferencing facility for providing evidence was only available in Delhi HC, District Courts, Delhi Prisons, hospitals and the forensic science laboratory, and some government offices.