15-year-old boy caught selling 16 rolls of banned Chinese manjha in central Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old boy was apprehended with 16 rolls of banned Chinese manjha which he was allegedly selling in central Delhi.

The boy told police during questioning that he had obtained the manjha from a friend in the same locality.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Thursday received a tip-off and reached near Masjid Turkman Gate. A person was involved in selling banned Chinese manjha. A raid was conducted around 12.30 pm and the suspect was apprehended who was found in possession of a white plastic bag containing 16 rolls of banned Chinese manjha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vikram Singh said.

He revealed that he obtained the manjha from his friend, a resident of Ballimaran in Hauz Qazi. Investigation is going on to trace the supply chain and identify other parties involved, the DCP said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police arrested three people in separate incidents and recovered a total of 112 rolls of banned Chinese manjha from different parts of the city.

A police officer said, “We keep telling people that using and selling Chinese manjha is banned in the national capital as it can lead to severe injury and also deaths.”

The Chinese manjha was banned in Delhi in 2017, and the National Green Tribunal also imposed a similar ban on nylon or synthetic threads used for kite flying. These bans were put in place to prevent harm to humans, birds, other animals and the environment.