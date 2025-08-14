Bhaskar Singha’s ‘Realms of Peace – V’ explores harmony amid chaos

“‘Peace’ has shifted from a personal longing to a shared, universal state,” says artist Bhaskar Singha about the fifth edition of his solo exhibition series ‘Realms of Peace – V’ that was held last week at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. Singha began the series in 2019; he initially painted “tranquility as escape.” “Now, I see peace as active engagement, embracing chaos, accepting imperfections, and finding harmony within diversity. It’s less stillness, more a compassionate presence in the world,” he says.

Singha’s artistic journey spans nearly three decades, rooted in Indian philosophy and contemporary socio-cultural narratives. This year, his works explore “inner silence amidst relentless noise”. He explains, “Philosophically, it grew from the Sanatan concept of shanti — peace as dynamic balance. Emotionally, it stemmed from witnessing resilience in people’s daily struggles, inspiring works that celebrate quiet strength rather than passive calm.”