Delhi court grants 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana three calls to family

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday permitted 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to make three phone calls to his brother this month to discuss hiring a private lawyer, according to court sources.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh simultaneously extended Rana’s judicial custody to September 8 after the accused appeared via video conferencing.

During proceedings, the judge directed that each call be recorded, conducted in English or Hindi, and monitored by prison officials, the sources added. Legal aid counsel Piyush Sachdeva sought time to examine documents contained in the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet before the court. Sources said the move effectively balances consultation needs with necessary custodial safeguards.

Rana, described by investigators as a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, is facing proceedings in India following his extradition from the United States. He was brought here after the US Supreme Court, on April 4, dismissed his review petition challenging the order allowing his extradition.

The criminal case relates to the November 26, 2008 attacks, when ten Pakistan-based terrorists infiltrated Mumbai and struck multiple locations.