Delhi government begins outreach on education reform

NEW DELHI: At the 26th edition of the Delhi Dialogues event organised by this newspaper on Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced a unique public outreach campaign — ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ sessions with parents — to explain the recently passed Delhi School Education Transparency and Regulation of Fee Act, 2025.

The initiative aims to break down the law’s provisions for citizens and rally public support for what Sood described as a “historic step to end arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.”

In addition to ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, the government plans to hold town hall meetings, engage Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and conduct grassroots-level discussions across Delhi. These efforts will begin shortly after the Independence Day celebrations, as part of a broader campaign to inform and involve stakeholders.

Calling the bill a “milestone in Delhi’s education history,” Sood said the new law introduces a three-tiered regulatory mechanism to vet and approve any school fee hikes.

“A proposed hike must first go before a School Level Committee, comprising both school management and parents. Unanimous agreement is required. If consensus isn’t reached, the matter escalates to the District Level Committee and, if needed, the Appellate Committee,” he added.