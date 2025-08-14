Delhi rain: Man killed, daughter injured after tree fell on them in Kalkaji

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man died and his daughter was injured on Thursday morning when a tree fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area amid heavy rainfall in the national capital.

According to a senior police officer, around 9:50 am, an old roadside Neem tree suddenly fell in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji. Two people a motorcycle trapped under it. They have been identified as Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya (22).

Upon recieving information, local police came to the spot and started rescue operation immediately. A JCB was arranged and both injured were safely extricated and shifted to Safdarjung Trauma Centre. Sudhir passed away during the treatment, the officer added.

Additionally, a car parked in the area also got damaged in the incident, but no one injured in car. The area was secured and traffic was regulated accordingly to avoid further disruption.