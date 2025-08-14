DUSU polls on Sept 18, Rs 1 lakh bond sparks protests

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18, with vote counting scheduled for the following day, the university announced on Wednesday.

Voting for day classes will take place from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while evening class students will cast their votes between 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

According to DU’s notification, the last date to submit nomination papers—along with a Rs 500 annual fee and a Rs 1 lakh bond—is September 10 by 3 pm. Scrutiny of papers will follow the same day, with the final list of candidates out by September 11 at 5 pm.

Nomination papers for DUSU posts must be submitted at the Conference Centre, North Campus, while those contesting for Central Council seats must file them at their respective colleges.

The university’s new guideline mandating a Rs 1 lakh bond has drawn sharp criticism from student bodies. NSUI leader and current DUSU president Ronak Khatri called the bond “discriminatory,” arguing that it excludes students from lower-income backgrounds.

ABVP’s Delhi Secretary Sarthak Sharma echoed the sentiment, warning of mass protests if the rule isn’t revoked. “We’ve submitted a memorandum to the Registrar demanding a rollback,” he said. AISA national president Neha hinted at a possible Left alliance to counter the ABVP.