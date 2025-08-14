Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, no casualities reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Block of Delhi-AIIMS on Thursday evening, prompting authorities to rush 10 fire tenders to the spot. However, no casualty has been reported yet, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The DFS officer said a call regarding the fire was received at 5.15 pm. “We rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital and firefighting operations are ongoing,” he said.

Patients and staff were safely evacuated from the affected area, and routine medical operations have been maintained or resumed where possible. The fire damaged certain sections, but ongoing efforts are in place to assess and restore the affected facilities.

This incident follows periodic warnings about fire safety vulnerabilities in AIIMS premises. The institute has been conducting fire safety audits and implementing preventive protocols, including regular checks on electrical installations and fire equipment.