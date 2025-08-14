SC forms probe team on nexus between Noida officials, realtors

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police to conduct a preliminary inquiry into alleged collusion between Noida officials and builders over inflated land acquisition compensation to farmers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi formed a new SIT, comprising three IPS officers, which will replace the earlier SIT.

The bench was hearing a case wherein it had ordered an SIT probe while dealing with the anticipatory bail plea of a Noida law officer, following allegations of compensations to land owners beyond entitlement.

The SC directed a restraining order on project development in Noida without prior Environmental Impact Assessment and approval of the report by the court’s green bench.

The new SIT shall immediately register preliminary inquiries and proceed to inquire into the points highlighted by the previous SIT and forensic experts, as well as the Economic Offence Wing of the state police to be associated with it, ordered the bench.

Asking the Chief Secretary to post a Chief Vigilance Officer in Noida, who should be from the IPS cadre or on deputation from the CAG, the court posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.