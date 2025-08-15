27-year-old shot at by brothers in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was shot at early Friday allegedly by two brothers near Shahdara police station over a petty issue in east Delhi, police said.

Shahdara police station received a PCR call at 1.43 am regarding the incident of firing at Tikona Park, Naveen Shahdara.

The caller, Ridham, informed police that behind Naveen Shahdara police station, one Gaurav Nagar and his younger brother Saurav Nagar called the caller’s friend and shot him. The injured was taken to Max Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The injured has been identified as Akhil Panwar, a resident of Shahdara. He received four bullet injuries.

The incident took place around 1 am near Police Quarters Shahdara on the petty issue of abusive words used by Pawar for Gaurav and Saurav, the DCP said.

Saurav and Gaurav, residents of Mohan Park in Naveen Shahdara, are absconding. The injured Akhil now in Hospital for treatment and the police team deployed to search the accused persons. A case is being registered and further investigation is in progress, Gautam added.