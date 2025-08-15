Delhi sees over 75% drop in online financial fraud cases in 2025, against national rise

NEW DELHI: The official government data has shown that the National Capital has seen a steep decline in online financial fraud cases in the first half of 2025 defying the consistent rise in such cases at national level, officials said on Friday.

According to the data, the officials said that in 2025, Delhi reported over 75 percent drop in online financial fraud cases and the losses to victims witnessed a decline of over 82 percent compared to previous year.

Cyber experts, however, said that in view of the national surge in such cases, the decline witnessed in Delhi could be due to lack of reporting and delay in registration of cases. Still, improved surveillance, particularly after several initiatives taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), might also be a factor for the declining trend in the National capita, they noted.

As per the data from January to June 2025, Delhi Police registered 184 online financial fraud cases, averaging 31 cases a month, which came out to be lowest monthly average in the last 10 years, far below the 133 cases a month recorded in 2024, the officials said, adding that this showed a decline of o 76.5 percent in average monthly case volume compared to last year.

The year on year data compiled by the MHA revealed that in 2024 Delhi saw 1,591 cases. In 2023, 1,347 cases (112 per month) were reported, the officials said, adding that earlier, there were 1,545 cases in 2022 (129 a month), 1,630 in 2021 (136 a month) and 1,687 in 2020 (141 a month).