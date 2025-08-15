Delhi sees over 75% drop in online financial fraud cases in 2025, against national rise

NEW DELHI: The official government data has shown that the National Capital has seen a steep decline in online financial fraud cases in the first half of 2025 defying the consistent rise in such cases at national level, officials said on Friday.
According to the data, the officials said that in 2025, Delhi reported over 75 percent drop in online financial fraud cases and the losses to victims witnessed a decline of over 82 percent compared to previous year.
Cyber experts, however, said that in view of the national surge in such cases, the decline witnessed in Delhi could be due to lack of reporting and delay in registration of cases. Still, improved surveillance, particularly after several initiatives taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), might also be a factor for the declining trend in the National capita, they noted.
As per the data from January to June 2025, Delhi Police registered 184 online financial fraud cases, averaging 31 cases a month, which came out to be lowest monthly average in the last 10 years, far below the 133 cases a month recorded in 2024, the officials said, adding that this showed a decline of o 76.5 percent in average monthly case volume compared to last year.
The year on year data compiled by the MHA revealed that in 2024 Delhi saw 1,591 cases. In 2023, 1,347 cases (112 per month) were reported, the officials said, adding that earlier, there were 1,545 cases in 2022 (129 a month), 1,630 in 2021 (136 a month) and 1,687 in 2020 (141 a month).
Even the financial losses due to these frauds in Delhi have seen a sharp decline, as the total amount lost in the first half of 2025 stood at Rs 70.65 crore, an average of Rs 12 crore a month. This is 82.6 percent less than the record-high of Rs 817.65 crore in 2024, when monthly losses averaged Rs 68 crore.
In previous years, the amounts lost were Rs 183.56 crore in 2023 (Rs 15 crore a month), Rs 231.24 crore in 2022 (Rs 19.27 crore a month), Rs 91.04 crore in 2021 (Rs 7.6 crore a month) and Rs 35.3 crore in 2020 (Rs 2.94 crore a month).
Meanwhile, the national cybercrime reporting data revealed that the number of registered cyber financial fraud cases across the country has been climbing each year, with losses crossing record levels in several states in 2024 and early 2025.
The officials said, the MHA’s national data on overall online financial fraud cases, Himachal Pradesh, considered low-risk in terms of digital crime, has witnessed a six-fold increase from 2,024 cases in 2021 to 13,990 in 2024, a 591 per cent surge. Jammu & Kashmir logged 2,515 incidents in 2021 and 15,088 in 2024, up 499 per cent. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh followed with increases of 256 per cent and 436 per cent respectively over the same period.