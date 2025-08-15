DU, Google join hands to shape next tech leaders

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday announced a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to equip students with skills in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital literacy.

Dean of Colleges Prof. Balram Pani said, “Delhi University is the number one university in the country. This collaboration will benefit both Google and DU.” Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta said the partnership aligns with NEP 2020 and will boost students’ career prospects.

The initiative will offer industry certifications, hackathons, mentorship, startup incubation, and Google Workspace for Education.

Google Cloud MD (India) Sashi Sreedharan said, “Technology is a powerful equalizer… It is vital that India’s next-generation talent is equipped with practical, future-ready skills.”