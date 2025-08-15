IndiGo flyers stage sit-in on Delhi airport tarmac after Darbhanga flight is cancelled over night landing curbs

New Delhi: Indigo passengers of a flight from Delhi to Darbhanga in Bihar staged a sit-in protest at the airport's tarmac on Thursday evening and refused to leave after their delayed flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport was cancelled.

The cancellation was announced as night restrictions would be in place at Darbhanga airport when the flight reaches and landing would not be permitted. Security staff from the airport and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were called to make the protesters vacate the area and escort them to the terminal.

Flight 6E360 was among the multiple flights at Delhi airport that suffered huge delays before take-off as water-logged roads in the City due to heavy rains and slow moving traffic made it difficult for both passengers and crew to reach the airport. Bad weather at the airport also caused delays.

The A320 Neo aircraft was scheduled to depart at 2 .20 pm but got delayed. It was finally readying to depart two hours later.

Passengers were seated inside the aircraft but the flight did not take-off for half an hour and an announcement was made that the trip had been cancelled.