Six dead, five injured as portion of structure collapses near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six people died and five others were injured on Friday after a portion of rooms at Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun’s Tomb in southeast Delhi collapsed amid heavy rains. Most of the victims were at the dargah for Friday prayers and were seeking shelter from the downpour when the incident happened.

According to a senior police officer, they received a PCR call at 3.55 pm regarding the incident.

The Station House Officer and locals quickly arrived at the scene. Fire personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and ambulances also reached and launched a rescue operation, with a dog squad.

“Eleven people were rescued from the spot. Nine were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while the other two were sent to LNJP and RML hospitals,” the officer stated. Upon arrival, the police found that the incident took place at Patte-Shah dargah, located near Humayun’s Tomb. Two of the rooms within its premises had collapsed due to heavy rains, including their ceiling and one side of their wall.