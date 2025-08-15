Over 1,400 convicts at Delhi Prisons given special remission on 79th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Over 1,400 convicts in Delhi prisons were granted special remission on Friday on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, while the Delhi government approved Rs 145.58 crore to ease overcrowding in the city’s jails.

The Delhi Prisons department marked the day with Director General of Prisons Satish Golchha hoisting the national flag at the prison headquarters. In his address, the DG announced that a total of 1,497 eligible convicts would receive remission ranging from 15 to 25 days based on their conduct during incarceration.

“It was announced that to ease out the overcrowding of Delhi jails, a new jail in Narela will be constructed as the amount of Rs 145.58 crore has been approved by the Delhi government. It is also informed that the operation and management of Lampur detention centre has been taken over by the prison department in which around 273 foreigners are detained,” Golchha said.

The prison department is also emphasising correctional philosophy by focusing on education and skill development programs for inmates. As part of this initiative, 600 prisoners are receiving training under the Unnati Cognitive Behavioural Programme of BPR&D in collaboration with Usmania University, with several other organisations supporting skill development initiatives across various jails.

Golchha highlighted the recent implementation of BNS-2023, BNSS-2023, and BSA-2023, noting that Section 479 of BNSS-2023 was successfully applied and work on online court production through video conferencing is at an advanced stage. He also said an intelligence cell has been set up to further enhance prison security.

Health and well-being were a key focus, with specialist doctors recruited to provide treatment to inmates within the jails. Over the past year, 3,247 new posts were created, leading to promotions within the jail cadre, while 1,697 posts of warder and 93 posts of assistant superintendent have been advertised by DSSSB for recruitment.