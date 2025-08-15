Six dead, five injured as portion of structure collapses near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least six people were killed and five others injured on Friday evening after a structure being built near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed, officials said.

Police said that a total of 10 to 12 victims were rescued from the debris after a call regarding the incident was received at 3.55 PM. They suffered injuries and were sent to different hospitals, including AIIMS Trauma and LNJP hospitals.

Multiple rescue agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, NDRF and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), were pressed into service following the incident.

"The Station House Officer and local staff reached there within five minutes and started the rescue. Some time later, fire personnel and CATS ambulances also reached the spot. NDRF also joined the rescue efforts," a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations are still going on.

A senior DFS official had initially said a call regarding the collapse of a portion of a dome at the tomb was received after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

Authorities clarified that the incident did not involve the main dome of the 16th-century monument but a smaller room within its premises.

Humayun's Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a major tourist attraction in the national capital and is visited daily by hundreds of domestic and foreign visitors.

Initial information suggested that eight to nine people were feared trapped under the debris, but subsequent rescue efforts led to at least 11 people being pulled out.