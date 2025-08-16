Delhi drenched in I-day festivities amid rain, clean air

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced a generally cloudy Independence Day on Friday, with intermittent showers and cool temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the capital recorded light to moderate rainfall during the day. Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, received 80.4 mm of rain till 8:30 am, with an additional 0.5 mm recorded by evening.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 30.1 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal. Similar trends were observed across the NCR, with Palam logging a high of 30.3 degrees Celsius and Lodi Road recording the coolest maximum at 29.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels remained high, peaking at 100% and not dropping below 89%, accompanied by light winds from varying directions at speeds up to 12 kmph.

The IMD attributed the weather conditions to the monsoon trough extending across northwest and central India, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir. This system has been maintaining persistent cloud cover over Delhi.

For Saturday, the forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain or thunderstorms during the morning and forenoon, followed by another light rain spell in the evening or night. Maximum temperatures are expected between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, and minimums between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

From August 17 to 21, Delhi is likely to continue under generally cloudy skies, with chances of very light to light rain or drizzle on most days. Temperatures will gradually rise, with highs approaching 35 degrees Celsius by mid-next week. The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for the region but advises residents to be prepared for intermittent rainfall, which may cause waterlogging and traffic delays in parts of national capital.