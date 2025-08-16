Delhi Police commissioner sets vision for self-reliance, public trust on 79th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Saturday outlined a roadmap for the force, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 79th Independence Day speech. He highlighted three points to be implemented this year: self-reliance, technological aid, and healthy competition within the police force.
The CP has directed Delhi Police units to come up with a proposal to make the force self-reliant within 15 days. The aim is to make Delhi Police independent of commandos, bomb disposal squads, and wireless sets.
“Although the Delhi Police has always been making the best use of technology and we are way ahead on this front, there is still a need to go further. Whether it is a matter of surveillance systems, preventing cyber crime, anti-drone technology, the ability to fight terrorists, the use of technology is required in every field,” Singh said.
The CP has directed Delhi Police units dealing in technology-related matters to form committees and groups to conduct necessary studies and come up with proposals in a month.
Talking about another important aspect of the Prime Minister’s speech, Singh stressed, “We need to build a sense of healthy competition and shun the feeling of jealousy. We need to embrace this principle at the individual as well as at the organisational level,” he said.
He also advised the units and districts of the Delhi Police to work on this principle to develop a sense of healthy competition among them.
“Despite working so hard, even beyond working hours, somewhere we have not been able to win the trust of the public in the form that we should have done. Every policeman needs to come out of a feudalistic mindset and shift attitude from ‘Shasak Bhav’ to Sewa Bhav to earn the trust of the public. This will enable the public to approach police without any hesitation in case of need,” he stated.
Singh also congratulated the 18 officers and personnel of Delhi Police who have been awarded Police Medals for 'Distinguished Service' and 'Meritorious Service' on the occasion of this Independence Day.