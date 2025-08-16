Delhi Police commissioner sets vision for self-reliance, public trust on 79th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Saturday outlined a roadmap for the force, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 79th Independence Day speech. He highlighted three points to be implemented this year: self-reliance, technological aid, and healthy competition within the police force.

The CP has directed Delhi Police units to come up with a proposal to make the force self-reliant within 15 days. The aim is to make Delhi Police independent of commandos, bomb disposal squads, and wireless sets.

“Although the Delhi Police has always been making the best use of technology and we are way ahead on this front, there is still a need to go further. Whether it is a matter of surveillance systems, preventing cyber crime, anti-drone technology, the ability to fight terrorists, the use of technology is required in every field,” Singh said.

The CP has directed Delhi Police units dealing in technology-related matters to form committees and groups to conduct necessary studies and come up with proposals in a month.