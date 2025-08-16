Delivery boy stabbed to death by neighbours over money dispute in Delhi's Chander Vihar

NEW Delhi: A 24-year-old delivery boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours following a drunken quarrel over money in outer Delhi’s Chander Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident came to light after Ramsurat Verma made a PCR call around 12.20 am, informing the police that his son, Ashish Verma, had been stabbed. The victim was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

A team led by the station house officer (SHO) reached the hospital, where the medico-legal case (MLC) recorded an incised stab wound on the left side of the victim’s chest. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, while crime and forensic teams inspected the spot, the officer added.

Ashish, who worked as a delivery boy in Bhudella village, Vikaspuri, was unmarried. In her statement to the police, his mother alleged that their neighbours—Bhajan Lal (32) and Rakesh (30), residents of Deepak Vihar in Nilothi Extension—stabbed her son during a drunken brawl over a financial dispute.

Both accused have been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway, police said.