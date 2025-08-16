Hamara Itihaas exhibition in Delhi honours INA's Rani of Jhansi Regiment, the forgotten women freedom fighters

When we think of the freedom struggle, the Revolt of 1857, Dandi March, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, who fought to break the chains of colonial rule, mainly come to mind. Yet, there are faces and stories that Indians barely know of. Janaki Thevar, Subhadra Khosla, Momota Mehta and Bibi Amar Kaur, among others, played their part—sometimes by a single gesture, at other times by picking up the baton from a fallen comrade, and by marching in a regiment.

On the walls of India International Centre’s Main Art Gallery, photographs of the ongoing ‘Hamaara Itihaas Archives of Freedom Fighters’ (HIAFF) exhibition brings many of them out of obscurity. The show of these grainy, black-and-white photographs of women in crisp military uniforms, or in humble saris with a rifle in hand, arrives on time as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day. But unlike grand military parades or patriotic replays of textbook heroes, it becomes a space for those who never made it to the headlines.