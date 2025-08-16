Seven-year-old kid drowned in drain while trying to catch kite in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old kid drowned in a drain while trying to catch a kite in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, police said. The boy had drowned on Friday evening and his body was recovered on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Welcome police station got a PCR call information that a child had fallen into a drain, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot at the drain near Lakdi Market Puliya and found that a 7-year-old boy had accidentally fell into the drain while trying to catch a kite. The DDMA was informed, and a search and rescue operation was initiated. However, due to darkness, the operation was suspended, the officer said.

On Saturday morning, the rescue operation was resumed and the body of the drowned child was recovered from the drain. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway, the officer added.