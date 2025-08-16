To Russia With Love: Indian artists Paint memories of travel and stay in Russia

While Sinha’s own works depict the nostalgia of student life abroad, other participants approach Russia differently, sketching their experiences in the cities like Moscow and St Petersburg.

“What we are trying to show is the sheer diversity of associations,” remarks Sinha, who left behind mechanical engineering to devote himself to art. “For some, it is travel and study. For others, it is literature, films, or even second-hand memories. You don’t need to have visited Russia to feel connected.”

Over the month, visitors can attend workshops, talks, film screenings, and even Hindi adaptations of Anton Chekhov’s short stories and Vasily Shukshin’s plays. This edition also introduces a new reciprocal project, ‘India, A Russian View’, with selected works by Russian masters like Nicholas Roerich and Vasili Vereshagin that interpret India through Russian vision.

The opening ceremony will be held on August 20 at 6 pm, with dignitaries from the Russian Embassy and Indian cultural institutions in attendance, alongside a performance by sitar and sarod exponents Lakshay and Aayush Mohan.



The exhibition is on till September 20 at Russian House, Feroz Shah Road, New Delhi.