Delhi man rapes mom to punish her for ‘bad character’, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old woman in central Delhi has accused her son of repeatedly raping and assaulting her over the past two weeks, officials said on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Hauz Qazi police station on Saturday after the survivor, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, reported the incident to the authorities, officials added. The accused has been identified as Md Firoz, alias Suhel (39), a graduate who is currently unemployed. The complainant lives with her husband, a 72-year-old retired government employee.

A police officer said, “The woman stated that she had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for pilgrimage. During the trip, her son allegedly called on her husband’s phone and accused her of having a ‘bad character’, demanding that his father return immediately to Delhi and divorce her.”

The woman alleged that after the family returned on August 1, her son assaulted her and tried to attack her again the next day. Fearing for her safety, she temporarily moved to her elder daughter’s in-laws’ home, an official added.

She further told police that on August 11, after she returned home at around 9.30 pm, her son wished to speak to her privately. “He then locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, and allegedly raped her,” a senior police officer added.

Police said the complainant initially remained silent out of fear and shame, sleeping in the same room as her daughter.

However, on August 14, the accused allegedly repeated the act. It was after this incident that she decided to report the matter. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS 2023), and further investigation is underway, police said.