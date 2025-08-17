Delhi police chief sets priorities for department: Self-reliance, tech and public trust

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at police headquarters on the 79th Independence Day and outlined a roadmap for the police force in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech. He emphasised three priorities for Delhi Police to pursue in mission mode — achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), leveraging technology, and fostering healthy competition.

In the context of Atmanirbharta, the CP has directed Delhi Police units to work on this aspect and come up with a proposal within 15 days’ time. The aim is to make Delhi Police self-reliant on many fronts to stop our dependence on other units for things like commandos, bomb disposal squads, and wireless sets, among others.

“Although the Delhi Police has always been making the best use of technology, and we are way ahead on this front, there is still a need to go further. Whether it is a matter of surveillance systems, preventing cybercrime, anti-drone technology, or the ability to fight terrorists, the use of technology is required in every field,” Singh said.

Singh further directed all the police units handling technology-related matters to form committees to conduct necessary studies, and submit proposals within a month to enhance the use of technology in official functions. He stressed, “We need to build a sense of healthy competition and shun the feeling of jealousy. We need to embrace this principle at individual and as well as at the organisational level,” he said.

“Despite working so hard, even beyond the working hours, somewhere we have not been able to win the trust of the public in the form that we should have done. Every policeman needs to come out of a feudalistic mindset and shift attitude from ‘Shasak Bhav’ to ‘Sewa Bhav’ to earn the trust of the public. This will enable the public to approach police without any hesitation in case of need,” he stated.