Education Minister urges IIT Delhi students to drive innovation for a self-reliant India

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the country's youth would pave the way for strengthening its capabilities and enhancing its technological and economic sovereignty.
Interacting with the students of IIT Delhi after breakfast with them, Pradhan highlighted the crucial role of IITs in developing Bharat's capabilities and billed them as "the bedrock of a self-reliant India," said an official release from the Ministry of Education.
Lauding the talent, tenacity and the resolve of the youth, Pradhan said, "Backed by the rock solid support of PM Narendra Modi, the talented YuvaShakti is going to rewrite the rules of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship and build a 'Samridhh' and self-reliant Bharat."
The Minister interacted with students to understand their dreams, aspirations and the areas of research they were pursuing. "The government stands shoulder to shoulder with India’s innovators and researchers for shaping a brighter future for our coming generations and also for establishing India as a global hub of solutions," the Minister emphasised.
Pradhan added that he would revisit the Institute to review the innovations being developed by the students.
Higher Education Department Secretary Vineet Joshi said the Education department was extending support to higher education institutions in advancing innovation, strengthening research capacities and addressing national challenges in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. "IIT Delhi, through its students and faculty, will continue to play a leading role in developing technologies and solutions of global relevance," Joshi said.