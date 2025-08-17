Education Minister urges IIT Delhi students to drive innovation for a self-reliant India

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the country's youth would pave the way for strengthening its capabilities and enhancing its technological and economic sovereignty.

Interacting with the students of IIT Delhi after breakfast with them, Pradhan highlighted the crucial role of IITs in developing Bharat's capabilities and billed them as "the bedrock of a self-reliant India," said an official release from the Ministry of Education.

Lauding the talent, tenacity and the resolve of the youth, Pradhan said, "Backed by the rock solid support of PM Narendra Modi, the talented YuvaShakti is going to rewrite the rules of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship and build a 'Samridhh' and self-reliant Bharat."