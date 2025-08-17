PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II to ease Delhi-NCR congestion

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), projects worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore that are aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the capital and its surrounding areas.

The two projects have been developed under the government’s comprehensive plan to decongest Delhi, with the objective of improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and easing traffic flow across the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Dwarka Expressway and UER-II will benefit people of Delhi-NCR. Government is making efforts to remove all difficulties of people of Delhi,” Modi said after inaugurating the projects.

The new infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce travel time from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport once fully operational.

The 10.1-km-long Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. It will provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the Delhi Metro Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.