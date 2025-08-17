PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, UER-II to ease Delhi-NCR congestion

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), projects worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore that are aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the capital and its surrounding areas.
The two projects have been developed under the government’s comprehensive plan to decongest Delhi, with the objective of improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and easing traffic flow across the National Capital Region (NCR).
“Dwarka Expressway and UER-II will benefit people of Delhi-NCR. Government is making efforts to remove all difficulties of people of Delhi,” Modi said after inaugurating the projects.
The new infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce travel time from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport once fully operational.
The 10.1-km-long Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. It will provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the Delhi Metro Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.
The stretch has been divided into two parts: Package I covering 5.9 km from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, and Package II covering 4.2 km from the Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, providing direct connectivity to UER-II.
During the inauguration, Modi interacted with labourers while inspecting the Dwarka Expressway. He also held a roadshow at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza in Delhi.
The 19-km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated earlier by the prime minister in March 2024.
On Sunday, Modi also inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, constructed at a cost of around ₹5,580 crore.
The new corridor is expected to ease traffic on Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads and at busy junctions such as Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.
The spurs will provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, reduce congestion within Delhi, and speed up the movement of goods across the NCR.