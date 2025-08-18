32 Delhi schools receive hoax bomb threats; Kejriwal slams BJP over law, order

NEW DELHI: At least 32 schools in the capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting the authorities to conduct a thorough check into the premises before declaring it a hoax, officials said.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they received information on Monday morning between 7.30 am and 12 pm regarding the bomb threat at 32 schools in the city. However, the search operation concluded that nothing suspicious was present in the premises.
According to the DFS, a majority of these schools were from the Dwarka area. These included Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, Global School, Shiksha Bharti Global School, Adarsh World School, Dwarka International School, Bal Bharti Public School, Venkateshwar School, Paramount International School, CRPF Public School, Sachdeva Global School, Indraprasth International School, and Saraswati Public School.
The other schools that received threats included Holy Heart Public School, Gyan Sagar Public School, Shiv Vani Model Senior Secondary School and Kennedy Public School -- all in Palam village.
According to the police, the Dwarka district has received calls from three schools, the southwest district has received calls from 13 schools, and a government school in the Begumpur district of Rohini has received calls.
A senior police officer said that the content of the email was the same. The bomb detection teams, along with local police and dog squads, reached the schools, and a thorough check was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found there, police said.
DPS Dwarka closed the school for Monday and issued a statement urging parents to pick up their wards from the designated points.
In July, at least 45 schools and three DU colleges had received fake bomb threat emails. Between January and August, around 74 educational institutions, 70 schools and four colleges across Delhi-NCR have received similar threats.
On July 17, the police apprehended a 12-year-old boy for sending bomb threat e-mails to St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School on July 15. Police had detained the boy for questioning and released him after counselling. Officials said that every case was treated with full seriousness before declaring hoax.
Kejriwal slams BJP govt after fresh bomb threats
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP, saying its “four-engine” government has failed to maintain law and order after the schools received bomb threats yet again. “Schools in Delhi keep receiving such threats repeatedly, but to date no one has been caught and no action has been taken,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.