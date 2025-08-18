32 Delhi schools receive hoax bomb threats; Kejriwal slams BJP over law, order

NEW DELHI: At least 32 schools in the capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting the authorities to conduct a thorough check into the premises before declaring it a hoax, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they received information on Monday morning between 7.30 am and 12 pm regarding the bomb threat at 32 schools in the city. However, the search operation concluded that nothing suspicious was present in the premises.

According to the DFS, a majority of these schools were from the Dwarka area. These included Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, Global School, Shiksha Bharti Global School, Adarsh World School, Dwarka International School, Bal Bharti Public School, Venkateshwar School, Paramount International School, CRPF Public School, Sachdeva Global School, Indraprasth International School, and Saraswati Public School.