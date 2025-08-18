Amit Shah to release stamp on Vithalbhai Patel’s legacy

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release a special commemorative postal stamp marking the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel at the upcoming All India Speakers’ Conference, officials said on Sunday. Patel was the first elected Indian President (Speaker) of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “Honouring our parliamentary pioneers is not just about remembering history, but also about drawing inspiration for the future. In this spirit, this stamp is being released as a centenary tribute to Vithalbhai Patel.”

Shah will inaugurate the All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24 at the Delhi Assembly, where 32 Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Chairmen, and Deputy Chairmen have confirmed their participation. This is the first time such an event is being held in the country. The inaugural session will take place on August 24 at 11 am.

The session will also witness the release of a commemorative postage stamp by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia. The valedictory session on August 25 will be presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The speakers conference will deliberate on significant issues such as constitutional foundations, the growth of democratic institutions, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary functioning.