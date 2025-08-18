Delhi Dialogues| Capital’s education code overhaul

The scale of the challenge

When asked the difference between the AAP’s and the BJPs’s education model, Ashish Sood said, “We will never be able to counter them. When I say, we’ll never be able to counter them, because we’ll not be able to match their tokenism. We will not be able to match the hollow marketing ecosystem they have created. We will never be able to counter them or match them because they have a very big hollow marketing system supported by NGOs.”

He further added, “When I say this, we have visited many schools in these four months. Few days ago, I went to Najafgarh in a school that was my second visit. I was told that in the last 10 years, I am the first person as Education Minister who has visited there twice or thrice. In 10 years, in that remote corner of Delhi, the Education Minister, as they claim, I don’t give a claim. They said that the Education Minister never came here. He came to lay the foundation stone of the school building named Bhagat Singh Sainik School and the building is still incomplete.”

Beyond tokenism: “Holistic education”

When asked how the BJP government planned to counter AAP’s political branding of education, Sood replied: “We cannot counter them in tokenism. They had photo ops and slogans. We have a firm resolve backed by budgetary allocations.”

He spoke about “holistic education” that includes both regulation of private schools and upgradation of government schools.

“So when we talk about holistic education, we mean equipping government schools with modern technology and exposure, so that children from disadvantaged backgrounds don’t feel left behind. When they step out of these schools, they should not feel like outsiders. They should be fully aware of the opportunities around them,” the minister said.

For years, parents have protested fee hikes, with cases dragging on for years. “In DPS Dwarka, the case has been in court for seven years. Children were made to sit in libraries as punishment when parents resisted fee hikes. That ends now,” Sood said.

Sharing the plan for the city schools, Ashish Sood said that 21,000 smart classrooms are to be built in the next five years, 5,000 smart boards in a single year, 175 AI driven Abdul Kalam language labs and 160 new digital libraries.

Sood said: “AAP never thought of. Their obsession was with PR, not pedagogy.” Official documents show the government has sanctioned new computer labs in 200 schools this year, with plans to expand.

There is also another proposal to integrate National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, such as coding and financial literacy, into the curriculum.