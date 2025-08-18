Forcing teachers to clap at PM’s rally is insulting, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that Delhi government school teachers were being forced to attend PM Narendra Modi’s event merely to clap.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “The BJP is unable to find people who willingly attend their programmes. So, a diktat has been issued that every principal and teacher must be present to applaud when the Prime Minister cuts the ribbon. This is deeply shameful.”

Citing the reverence accorded to teachers in Indian tradition, Sisodia said the BJP must apologise for this “insult.” On X, he wrote that teachers, once sent abroad for training under AAP’s government, were now reduced to “mere clappers.”

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh added that sanitation workers and teachers were being summoned to fill BJP rallies. “They may create fake crowds, but this will bring them no benefit,” he further said.