In name of security is social fabric beginning to fray?

Last week a very unfortunate incident took place in Noida when an Indian citizen was labelled a foreigner and denied accommodation in a hotel on account of ‘safety measures’ ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. According to newspaper reports, a Kolkata-based software engineer and his son, a national level skater, were denied accommodation in Noida on the account of being a Bengali.

They were told by the person at the reception that there were police instructions against guests from Bangladesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. The police has subsequently denied passing such ‘extreme’instructions and come up with details of the notifications as a clarification.

However, someone should ask the police, was there a proper briefing of even the beat constables responsible for maintaining law and order at the grassroots about how to implement the detailed instructions of ‘keeping the city safe’ ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The capital and its neighbouring districts are turned into a virtual cage ahead of the I-Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Roadblocks, ID checks, and heightened police presence are common place during these times. While safety concerns are valid in an era of increased security threats, excessive or ill implemented measures risk turning the region into a “police state” both in appearance and spirit. Unwise implementations, such as targeting people based on their language or region, not only erode civil liberties but also undermine the very security they aim to ensure.