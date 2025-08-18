Over 12K tonnes of waste cleared daily: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has claimed significant progress under its flagship campaign “Delhi’s Freedom From Garbage”, held from August 1 to 14. Officials said the fortnight-long drive has mobilised lakhs of citizens and achieved record milestones in cleanliness and waste management across the capital.

According to the civic body, 2,61,059 citizens took the swachhta pledge, committing themselves to responsible waste disposal. Thousands also joined awareness activities, rallies, and plogging runs, reflecting collective responsibility for a cleaner capital.

Sharing data, officials said 917 office drives were carried out to remove accumulated waste, collecting 10,692 kg of discarded items. In addition, 1,138 cleanliness drives in public toilets were conducted for better hygiene, while 404 night-sweeping operations improved sanitation in commercial areas. Back lanes in congested colonies were targeted through 484 dedicated cleaning drives.

To improve public spaces, the civic body said 702 drives were conducted in parks and gardens, 166 in slum clusters, and 1,343 in schools, engaging both staff and students in Swachhata activities.

MCD also reported lifting 689.63 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) along railway tracks, and collecting a daily average of 12,373 tonnes of waste this month — an increase of more than 1,000 tonnes compared to July’s average of 11,000 tonnes.

“This marks a significant boost in waste clearance efficiency,” an official said.

As part of efforts to improve aesthetics, officials said 35,192 posters and banners were removed from public spaces, while 160 wall beautification projects were completed, including murals with cleanliness messages.

In slum areas, 205 garbage-vulnerable points were restored, and 417 drains were desilted to prevent waterlogging.