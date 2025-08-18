Three Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search operations on

"Three schools in Delhi's Dwarka area received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, triggering a major security response and prompting the immediate evacuation of students and staff."

The schools included Delhi Public School (DPS), Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, police and bomb disposal squads rushed to the schools and are currently conducting a thorough search of the premises. The area has been cordoned off as a precaution, and emergency protocols are being followed.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the threat is credible, but the response comes amid a recent spate of similar alerts targeting schools across the capital.

Cyber teams are working to trace the IP address of the sender. Further details are awaited.