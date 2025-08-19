12-year-old dies as he falls from terrace while flying kite

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the terrace of his four-storey house while flying a kite in southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar, police said on Tuesday. A video went viral on social media where the kid was seen falling on the ground.

The incident took place on Sunday, and police got a PCR call around 4 pm. It was reported that Mohammad Saad, a resident of Zakir Nagar, was flying a kite from the terrace of the fourth floor of his house. Accidentally, he slipped and fell on the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital by his father, where he was declared brought dead. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, and CCTV footage of the spot has been carefully analysed. There is no foul play suspected as of now.

The deceased was studying in Class VI at a government school in Batla House. His father works as a welder.

Last week, a seven-year-old kid drowned in a drain while trying to catch a kite in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. The boy had drowned on Friday evening and his body was recovered on Saturday morning.

A search and rescue operation was initiated. However, due to darkness, the operation was suspended. On Saturday morning, the rescue operation was resumed and the body of the drowned child was recovered from the drain.