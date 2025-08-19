AIIMS’ security personnel get month-long training on safety at Delhi Police Academy

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS has put its security apparatus through a rigorous upgrade by sending its permanent security personnel for specialised police training at the Delhi Police Academy. Officials said the month-long programme was aimed at tightening security at the country’s premier medical institute, which sees nearly 40,000 visitors every day.

The first batch of 30 guards completed the training last week. According to AIIMS authorities, the curriculum was designed to equip security personnel with skills in surveillance, visitor management, conflict resolution, crowd control, fire safety, disaster management, emergency aid and handling VVIP movements. They were also trained in hospital-specific protocols such as safeguarding sensitive areas and patient escort duties.

Alongside field drills, participants underwent intensive classroom sessions on ethics, gender sensitivity, anti-harassment norms, teamwork and incident reporting. “Special emphasis was placed on the physical and mental well-being of guards to ensure they remain competent in all situations,” an AIIMS official said, adding that the training combined theory and practice in equal measure.

The institute maintained that the objective was to “further strengthen the security system so that the safety of doctors, patients, visitors and employees can be ensured.” Also, the institute initiated action against the unauthorised use of staff residences, directing occupants to vacate premises.

“Despite multiple reminders for completion of the condemnation exercise and vacation of the allotted accommodations, it has been noticed that several departments have not yet vacated the allotted CI, CII and DII houses,” the order stated.

AIIMS ordered the houses to be cleared within seven days. “Failing this, the premises concerned will be forcefully vacated by the chief security officer, who is authorised to break the locks and ensure the accommodations are cleared and secured,” the order warned.