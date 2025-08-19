Delhi government sounds evacuation alert as Yamuna crosses 205-meter danger mark

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna crossed the danger level of 205.33 metres on Monday, prompting heightened flood preparedness measures in the capital. At 2 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge, a key observation point, was 205.36 metres, officials said. By 7 pm, it had risen to 205.59 metres, according to Central Water Commission data.

The river, which had been flowing above the warning mark of 204.50 metres since Sunday evening, showed a steady rise through the day. It was at 204.70 metres at 5 am, touched 205 metres by 10 am, and breached the danger level at 2 pm. The CWC has forecast that the river Yamuna may reach 206 metres by early Tuesday — a level that usually triggers large-scale evacuations from low-lying areas.

CM Rekha Gupta conducted an inspection of flood preparedness on Monday evening, visiting Asita Ghat at ITO, Yamuna Chhat Ghat, the East Delhi DM office, Metcalf House, Yamuna Bazaar and the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department’s flood control room.

The rise in water levels is attributed to heavy discharges from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. On Sunday, hourly releases from Hathnikund peaked at 1.78 lakh cusecs, the highest this season, after staying above the one lakh mark for nearly 12 hours. Wazirabad, too, has been releasing over 57,000 cusecs per hour, while Hathnikund continues at around 36,000 cusecs.

Water typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach the national capital, keeping the city on alert even after releases ease. Evacuation drills and advisories have been stepped up. I&FC boats with loudspeakers have been patrolling riverbanks to urge residents in low-lying areas to leave voluntarily. Formal evacuations are expected to begin if the Yamuna touches 206 metres.