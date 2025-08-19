Delhi Police Commissioner launches ‘etiquette, skill training’ programme for duty officers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Monday inaugurated the “Etiquette and Skill Training” programme for duty officers and integrated public facilitation officers, in a move aimed at strengthening citizen-police relations and improving public service delivery.

Singh also unveiled two handbooks specifically designed for the programme. Both the training module and the handbooks have been prepared by the Delhi Police Academy.

“The training programme will consist of two-day workshops, with two batches for 700 duty officers (from Monday to August 21) and three batches for 1,300 integrated public facilitation officers from August 25 to September 4. The training has commenced with 350 officers from the Law and Order Zone-I of Delhi Police. Around 2,000 police personnel will be trained within 15 days,” a police statement said.

The officers will be trained by experts as well as experienced faculty members of the Delhi Police Academy. The programme will cover crucial behavioural aspects, including professional conduct, legal knowledge, and soft skills essential for effective public engagement. It has been designed for duty officers and integrated public facilitation officers from all police stations across Delhi, officials said.