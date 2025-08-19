Dengue cases in Delhi cross 350 ahead of peak season, officials warn of further spike in September

NEW DELHI: With weeks to go before the peak transmission season, dengue cases in the capital have already touched 350 this year. The city is reporting more than 20 new infections every week, health officials said. Alongside, 158 cases of malaria have also been logged so far.
According to the latest report received by the authorities, dengue cases have been rising steadily and the spread of the disease is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Last week, 24 fresh cases were recorded.
A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report said the number of dengue cases till July 28 stood at 277, the second highest in the last five years for the corresponding period.
“The monsoon season and waterlogging have created favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which is why infections are increasing. More cases will be reported in September when the disease spread reaches its peak,” a senior health official said.
Doctors have urged residents to take basic preventive measures to curb the spread of the vector-borne disease, while hospitals have been bracing for a surge in cases. Officials stressed that vigilance at the community level is crucial. “People must remain cautious. While the administration is doing its part, prevention ultimately depends on public participation,” the official added.
The civic body has designated Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Kasturba Hospital as sentinel surveillance centres to strengthen monitoring and treatment. Civic teams have also intensified their anti-larva spray drives across the national capital. In addition, hospitals have been directed to reserve beds for patients to tackle the rise in dengue and malaria cases.
“Directives have been issued to reserve at least 5 percent of beds for suspected dengue patients, establish dedicated wards, deploy mosquito nets, and deliver test results swiftly — ideally within 6–8 hours — to aid early detection and care. Individual vigilance offers our best defence against what is increasingly shifting toward an endemic season,” said Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital.