Dengue cases in Delhi cross 350 ahead of peak season, officials warn of further spike in September

NEW DELHI: With weeks to go before the peak transmission season, dengue cases in the capital have already touched 350 this year. The city is reporting more than 20 new infections every week, health officials said. Alongside, 158 cases of malaria have also been logged so far.

According to the latest report received by the authorities, dengue cases have been rising steadily and the spread of the disease is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Last week, 24 fresh cases were recorded.

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report said the number of dengue cases till July 28 stood at 277, the second highest in the last five years for the corresponding period.

“The monsoon season and waterlogging have created favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which is why infections are increasing. More cases will be reported in September when the disease spread reaches its peak,” a senior health official said.