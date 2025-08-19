Four killed in shop inferno, short circuit suspected in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people were killed in a fire that broke out at an electronics shop in the Moti Nagar area of West Delhi on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received information about the fire at an electronics shop in the Raja Garden area and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control at 4.10 pm. Due to smoke filling the premises, some people lost conscious and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said that Moti Nagar police station received a distress call regarding a fire on the second floor of Mahajan Electronics. Fire brigade, SHO Moti Nagar, and other personnel promptly responded to the incident and rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching, they learnt about five people being trapped inside. After strenuous efforts, all of them were taken out and sent to hospitals, the DCP said.

While four of them died in the incident, one is under treatment. The deceased have been identified as Aaushi (22), Payal (20), Amandeep Kaur (22), and Ravi (28). One Sandeep is currently under treatment. Appropriate proceedings are being initiated, Veer added.

The reason behind the incident will be investigated. All the CCTV cameras inside the store will be thoroughly checked, police said.

An eyewitness said that everything was normal till 3 pm, when suddenly a short circuit occurred, leading to a fire which engulfed the entire store. Although people from the ground and first floor managed to rush out, three to four people who were having lunch on the upper floor were trapped. They were removed to the hospital by the authorities.

Notably, in July, two men died after a fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. One of the deceased was a UPSC aspirant and was found dead inside an elevator; the second victim’s charred body was recovered from the second floor.