‘Moon Man’, Gandhi kin among Opposition V-P picks, decision today

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc is set to name its Vice Presidential candidate on Tuesday afternoon, following a meeting on Monday where top leaders discussed options, with a final decision expected then, sources said.

“A meeting of leaders of all Opposition parties in Parliament will be held at 12:30 PM Tuesday, Aug 19, at 10, Rajaji Marg,” wrote Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on X.

Sources said that the names that came up in the meeting included former ISRO scientist M Annadurai, who is known as the ‘Moon Man of India’ and is a Padma Shri awardee, as well as Tushar Gandhi, great-great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The Opposition’s candidate will be vying with the NDA’s pick, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The sources said that senior DMK leaders have proposed the name of Annadurai, who hails from Tamil Nadu, for the vice president’s post.

The name of senior DMK leader Tiruchi Siva is also doing the rounds, but discussions have yet to be held with other opposition leaders. Siva, however, refused to comment, saying his leadership will take a call on the issue.

NDA nominee Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, which will go to the polls in 2026.