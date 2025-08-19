‘New fee law will boost trust between parents & schools’, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The new law to regulate private school fees will strengthen the trust between parents, students, and schools, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday, days after the legislation was notified.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave his assent to The Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency Regulation) Act, 2025, following which the government officially notified the law, an official statement said on Monday. The legislation aims to curb the “commercialisation of education” and ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in school fee determination.

The chief minister emphasised that the law aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which seeks to eliminate profiteering in education and reinforce a focus on teaching and learning. She added that this legislation ensures that education remains a right and an instrument of public welfare.

Gupta stated that the Act prioritises the voices of parents, giving them a significant role in fee-related decisions while protecting students from exploitation. The law also ensures that schools remain focused on delivering quality education rather than treating education as a commercial transaction, she mentioned further. The bill was passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly on August 8, marking a win for the parents who have faced arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, the statement said.

“For years, parents and students struggled with unpredictable and excessive fee increases. This Act establishes a strong, transparent, and participatory system for school fee regulation,” the chief minister noted. Gupta claimed that the previous governments neglected this issue, leaving parents to face arbitrary fee increases of 30 to 45 per cent in some cases.

The new law mandates full disclosure of approved fees, which will be publicly displayed on notice boards and websites of the schools, that too in different languages. In a bid to bring down the financial burden on parents, fees will now remain stable for a period of three academic years.

‘Act gives parents key role in fee-related decisions’

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Act prioritises the voices of parents, giving them a significant role in fee-related decisions while protecting students from exploitation. The law also ensures that schools remain focused on delivering quality education rather than treating education as a commercial transaction, she mentioned further. The bill was passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly on August 8, marking a win for the parents who have faced arbitrary fee hikes.