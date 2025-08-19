One-third of poor households spend 15% of income on clean water in Delhi: Audit

NEW DELHI: A rapid water audit across Delhi’s informal settlements has revealed that more than a third of low-income households are spending as much as 15% of their monthly earnings just to secure drinking water, exposing stark inequities in the capital’s supply system.

The survey, conducted among 500 households in 12 resettlement and slum clusters—including Savda Ghevra, Kusumpur Pahari and Sangam Vihar—found that 34% of families earning between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 a month spend Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 solely on water.

For many, this comes at the cost of food, healthcare and education. Nearly 70% of respondents said rising expenses have forced them to cut back on essentials, while 14% reported reduced access to healthcare, and 8% noted an impact on their children’s schooling.

Residents rely heavily on private vendors (34%), Delhi Jal Board tankers (29%) and water ATMs (21%). Only 14% use submersible pumps and 2% depend on neighbours. Yet even these sources are unreliable: about 80% of respondents reported frequent shortages, especially during summer. Over a third said they lost work hours or school time while waiting in queues for water.