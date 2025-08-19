One-third of poor households spend 15% of income on clean water in Delhi: Audit

NEW DELHI: A rapid water audit across Delhi’s informal settlements has revealed that more than a third of low-income households are spending as much as 15% of their monthly earnings just to secure drinking water, exposing stark inequities in the capital’s supply system.
The survey, conducted among 500 households in 12 resettlement and slum clusters—including Savda Ghevra, Kusumpur Pahari and Sangam Vihar—found that 34% of families earning between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 a month spend Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 solely on water.
For many, this comes at the cost of food, healthcare and education. Nearly 70% of respondents said rising expenses have forced them to cut back on essentials, while 14% reported reduced access to healthcare, and 8% noted an impact on their children’s schooling.
Residents rely heavily on private vendors (34%), Delhi Jal Board tankers (29%) and water ATMs (21%). Only 14% use submersible pumps and 2% depend on neighbours. Yet even these sources are unreliable: about 80% of respondents reported frequent shortages, especially during summer. Over a third said they lost work hours or school time while waiting in queues for water.
The government announced plans in April to install 3,000 water ATMs as part of its Heat Action Plan 2025. Yet, only 20 were operational by June—and none were located in the surveyed neighbourhoods. Where ATMs do exist, nearly 40% of users complained of malfunctioning machines, irregular service, or being charged for water meant to be free. “Water is a basic right, but for these families, it’s an everyday crisis,” said Vaishali Upadhyay, campaigner at Greenpeace India, which released the report. “People are forced to choose between water and food, or water and medicine.”
Activists urged the government to deliver on its commitments by setting up fully functional ATMs that provide round-the-clock, free access in residential areas, as well as in public spaces like markets, bus stands and labour chowks. “The infrastructure is failing those who need it the most,” added Ankit Rana of COHAS, who was part of the survey. “Clean and affordable water shouldn’t be a privilege—it’s a necessity.”