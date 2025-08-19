Parliament breach: Delhi HC seeks police reply on bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought police’s response on a bail plea filed in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case. A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain issued notice to the police on the bail plea of accused Lalit Jha in the case and posted the matter for October 8. Jha challenged a trial court’s April 28 order rejecting his bail plea.

He claimed of surrendering on December 15, 2023 and spending 1.8 years in custody since then. “At the current stage the case is at the stage of arguments on charge and the compliance of Section 207 CrPC. It is also relevant to mention here that in the case there are 133 witnesses in the main chargesheet. However, no single member of Parliament has been enlisted in the list of witnesses,” his plea said.

Jha argued no harm or injury or loss of property happened to the members. He claimed the trial court was wrong in not considering the “true facts and circumstances” while dismissing his bail plea.