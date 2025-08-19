Teen trafficked, married in UP using fake Aadhaar card rescued; three arrested

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly trafficked and married in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued from Shamli, police said on Monday. The police arrested three key accused, identified as Rajeev (40), Vikas (20), Ashu (55), and Ramanjot Singh (24), all residents of Uttar Pradesh involved in the conspiracy.

A month ago, the victim said that she had left her home in a distressed state and travelled from Inderlok Metro Station to New Delhi Railway Station. Her mother reported that she had gone for tuition but did not return. She allegedly boarded a train for Meerut and met Vikas, who took her to Ashu’s residence. The accused lured her with false assurances and later threatened her, she said.

Vikas disclosed during the investigation that he had first lured the girl at Meerut railway station and, along with co-accused Ashu, hatched a plan to sell her. Both conspired to hand her over to Rajeev, who was unmarried and willing to pay for the girl, the DCP said.

Police reviewed CCTV footage near the Inderlok Metro bus stand, analysed over 30 mobile numbers, scrutinised suspicious social media accounts, and carried out multiple raids. On Saturday, the accused were tracked to Jhal village in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

A raid was conducted at the house of the accused, Rajeev, and the girl was safely rescued. During interrogation, it was also revealed that a fake Aadhaar card had been created to portray the victim as an adult in order to facilitate the marriage deal. Rajeev admitted that the girl was forcibly married to him on July 24, and since July 28, he subjected her to sexual assault at his residence, a police official said.

On Sunday, police conducted a raid at Ghaziabad, and Ramanjot, who had assisted the accused persons by preparing and transmitting the fake Aadhaar card of the girl, was apprehended, the DCP said.