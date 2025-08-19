The Unruly Histories Of Delhi

Histories hidden in plain sight

Apart from these monuments the author mentions Fatehpur Sikri, and Delhi’s Purana Qila. Additionally,the book notes–while the Qutub Minar is one of Delhi’s most visited heritage sites, Chandra points out a lesser-known part of its history, which is the landscaping at the Qutb mosque complex (built after the Ghurid conquest in the late 12th century). “There’s no account of it in academic scholarship, nor do tour guides or guidebook narratives pay any attention to it,” the book reads.

The mosque was the first congregational mosque in Delhi, it stresses. In 1828, British authorities began transforming the Qutb mosque complex into a leisure space for European visitors.

Similarly, Chandra digs into overlooked aspects of other well-known monuments. She pens down about museums that were housed inside the Red Fort in the past, however, have since disappeared; the Jama Masjid as seen through old postcards, and Purana Qila’s use as a refugee camp during Partition. “If we go to Purana Qila today, none of the tourist signage or materials speak about the history of this site as a refugee camp. These are histories, which are hidden that I am trying to unearth,” the author adds.

“Physical care of Indo-Islamic architecture also, necessarily, means care and deep attentiveness towards how the sites’ heterogeneous, expensive histories are written,” the epilogue reads, adding, “to genuinely listen to and to rehabilitate those who live in or around these sites and to make diverse ways of being at the site.”